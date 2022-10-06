A three-day international Space Technology conclave will be organised in Chennai by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the US Consulate from October 15 to 18, the officials said. The conclave is being organised on the IIT Madras campus, as stated in a report by PTI. The conclave will attract participation from national and international space agencies, government bodies and the private sector with a focus on Indo-Pacific countries, said the officials.

Speaking about the conclave, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, "The United States and India cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic and security issues and space is an important element of our relationship that draws linkages between our two nations in the field of scientific exploration, emerging technologies and commercial partnerships." Further, she added, "Going one step further, this conclave demonstrates the potential for expanding these ties across a network of Indo-Pacific countries poised for increased multilateral collaboration in the field of space exploration."

Who will take part in the conclave? More than 80 experts invited from 15 Indo-Pacific countries, including India, the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia, among others, are expected to participate in the conclave. Moreover, government space agencies participating include the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Australian Space Agency.