On October 6, the Cyber Crime Police, Erode, Tamil Nadu said that a retired teacher lost Rs 2.46 lakh for following a fake online message regarding electricity supply. As per the police, the retired teacher asked her brother to send an amount online for the payment of the power tariff, as stated in a report by PTI. Following his sister's request, the brother sent the amount to the alleged Electricity Department and received a receipt later.

After a couple of days, the teacher received a message stating she was defaulting on payment of her electricity bills. It asked her to download an application on her mobile phone to fill up the application to remit the charges. Additionally, the message stated that if it is not done, the electricity connection would be cut automatically.

Following the message, fearing the consequences, she filled out the application and sent Rs 10 as per the instruction to an account mentioned in the message. Further, she also mentioned an OTP (One-Time Password) and sent the OTP number back online. Within a few minutes, the retired teacher received a message stating a sum of Rs 2.46 lakh had been debited from her bank account. The retired teacher immediately lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police and the investigation is underway.