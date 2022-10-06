Registrations will begin soon for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. The CBSE is also expected to release the exam's date sheet and further details on the official website, ctet.nic.in, soon. The CBSE is also expected to issue an information bulletin for this year's CTET on the website.

The CTET is conducted in two levels for teaching positions at the primary and elementary levels. Paper 1 is for the primary level, which constitutes Classes I to V, and Paper 2 is for the elementary level, consisting of Classes VI to VII.

The paper is conducted in 20 languages and the duration for both papers is two-and-a-half hours. The papers have 150 Multiple Choice Questions and are worth 150 marks each. These are divided into five sections.

For candidates wishing to register for the exam, the application fee for the General and OBC categories is Rs 1000 for any one paper and Rs 1200 for both papers. In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.