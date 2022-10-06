Published: 06th October 2022
Calfornia school students sing RRR's Nattu Nattu in viral video. Check it out
As the song reached its crescendo, a few students could be seen breaking into a quick formation and performing the viral song's equally viral steps
In a video that seems to be doing the rounds on social media, students of Thomas Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, California, USA, can be seen singing the popular song from RRR, Nattu Nattu. The catch is that, in the video, the students can be heard singing the song in Telugu.
The video, which was shared on Twitter by @MadhulathaR, was posted on October 1, Saturday. And since then, it has garnered over 99.7k views.
WOW