In a video that seems to be doing the rounds on social media, students of Thomas Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, California, USA, can be seen singing the popular song from RRR, Nattu Nattu. The catch is that, in the video, the students can be heard singing the song in Telugu.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @MadhulathaR, was posted on October 1, Saturday. And since then, it has garnered over 99.7k views.