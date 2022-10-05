For the last few weeks, 27-year-old Anuj Tomar has been checking the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with the hope that the varsity will commence the registration process for PhD programmes.



There are many hopefuls who are seeking admission to PhD programmes at JNU and like Anuj, they are anxious and confused, as stated in a report by PTI.



It is October and yet, there is no clarity when it comes to the admission process for PhD students and when exactly it will commence.



Hear it from the PhD hopeful

"By this time last year, the admission was done and classes had started. However, there is no update as of now. We are checking the website every day," Tomar, who wants to pursue a PhD from the School of International Studies (SIS), said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Anuj is from Uttar Pradesh and is put up with one of his friends in Delhi in anticipation of the JNU entrance test for PhD admissions. Recently, he completed his PG in French Literature.



"There is anxiety among students as there has been no update from the university about the admission," Tomar said, adding that the JNU has only released a prospectus.



"Usually, within 15 days of the release of the prospectus, the admission process starts and registration begins. However, the university has not even issued any notification," he said.



The release of PhD prospectus

Recently, the varsity released PhD prospectus for the 2022-2023 academic sessions, as per which, admissions will be based on merit. Those candidates who seek admission to PhD programmes at JNU need to appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT).



Sudhanshu Pathak, who hopes to pursue a PhD in National Security, informed that there has been no clarification from JNU with regards to the exam.



Pathak opted for rented accommodation in Delhi a few months ago. But, the delay in the examination is forcing him to reconsider his decision to stay back in the National Capital.



"I am not from Delhi. I booked a rented accommodation to that I can study for the entrance test. However, my stay here has been prolonged. There is no certainty around the admission process," he said.



Pathak believes that the classes would start in February due to the delay.



"The whole semester is wasted and even if they open registration now, the entrance exam will be held by November and the viva voce in December. The formalities would be completed in January. I am hoping that the classes would start in February," he said.



JNU teachers issue a statement, share concerns

Teachers of JNU have also raised concerns regarding the delay in the commencement of PhD admission process.



On Monday, October 3, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) issued a statement and shared the concern of faculty members regarding continuing uncertainty about the admissions to the postgraduate and PhD programmes.



"There is still a near-total lack of clarity regarding the schedule of admissions and the fate of the academic calendar," it said.



It was noted by JNUTA that there has been no official announcement with regard to the entrance examination for PhD admissions.



"JNUTA urges the JNU vice-chancellor and administration to hold an emergency Academic Council meeting as soon as possible as it believes it to be the only institutional process to resolve the issues (related to admission).



"It is crucial that the AC restores some of the significant aspects of JNU's admission process, which have been badly affected by the adoption of the 'exclusively MCQ' format that the previous JNU administration imposed on all centres and schools," the statement read.