The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 that is to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for the All India Quota/Deemed/Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/States. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website: mcc.nic.in.



According to the schedule available on the official website, the first round of state counselling will be conducted between October 17 and October 28 by the respective state counselling authorities. The first round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will be conducted from October 11 to October 20.



Additionally, Round II of state counselling will begin on November 7 and end on November 18. The second round of counselling for AIQ will be conducted between November 2 to 10.



The academic session for undergraduate programmes will commence from November 15, 2022, according to the schedule.



NEET PG Counselling

Meanwhile, MCC announced the final results of Round I of counselling for NEET PG 2022 on September 30 following the withdrawal of the provisional seat allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round I counselling.