The schedule for counselling for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to check the same.



As per the schedule available on the website, the document verification process will commence from October 7 until October 8. The counselling verification slip can be downloaded from the website between October 7 and October 10.



Important dates to keep in mind

Additionally, the details of the seat matrix and fee structure will be available on the website on October 7 after 2 pm. The KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be announced on October 13 after 2 pm, whereas, the final seat allotment result will be released on October 17 after 2 pm. The last date of reporting at college is October 22 by 5:30 pm. Candidates can pay the fees and download admission orders from 11 am on October 19 until 4 pm on October 21, as per the schedule.



The KEA announced the revised result for the KCET 2022 on October 1 as per the orders of the state High Court. The High Court approved the KEA's proposal to release a fresh ranking list on the basis that 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics will be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for the repeaters, following protests by repeaters against the evaluation criteria, as they discovered that their PU II marks were not included in the final KCET merit score.