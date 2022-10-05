The School of Open Learning (SOL) of Delhi University (DU) will commence the registration process for admissions to ten undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses from today, October 5. Students can visit the official websites – col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in to apply for the same.



Admissions criteria

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes will be carried out based on the Class XII marks and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores are not mandatory for admissions, unlike other colleges, according to The Indian Express. The last date for admissions is October 31.



The ten courses for which admissions will be conducted are – BA (programme), BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).



The SOL launched six new UG, PG Courses this year – BBA (FIA), BMS, BA (H) Economics, BLISc, MLISc and MBA. For MBA programmes, candidates can register from October 7, according to reports.