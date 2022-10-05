All postgraduate (PG) and super speciality medical students who gain admission under the state quota in Andhra Pradesh will be required to take up one-year mandatory government service on completion of their course, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



As per Government Order MS 251, students who enroll for the course from the academic year of 2022-2023 should execute a bond, promising to serve the government for one year. They are required to join the service within 18 months of completing their courses.



Rs 40 lakh penalty will be slapped on PG students and Rs 50 lakh on super-speciality medical students if they violate the conditions of the bond. A notification regarding the same has been issued by Dr YSR University of Health Sciences too.



MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Health Medical and Family Welfare) stated in the order that PG and super speciality students admitted to government medical colleges under state quota and Category-A seats in private medical colleges should serve in Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidya Parishad or the Director of Medical Education (APVV/DME) hospitals.



Registrar of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Prof CH Srinivasara Rao stated that the bond system existed during 2013-2017 for PG students.



What do the students have to say?

Students, meanwhile, were miffed with the order. J Chandan Kumara Sai, a top NEET-PG rank holder from Vijayawada said the Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centre (PHCs) and government hospitals do not have adequate facilities to utilise the students' specialisation and the students would have no objection if they could provide the facilities. He alleged that the government was not interested in appointing permanent doctors to PHCs, CHCs and government hospitals.



Another NEET-PG rank holder, N Tanuj, objected to the timing of the order, which was issued after the first round of national and state counselling. He termed it discriminatory to make the service mandatory only for state quota students and not for others.