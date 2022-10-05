Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, University of Allahabad put out a message for all the students in which she made it clear that while maintaining its old traditions, the university is proceeding towards new heights. And while doing so, it is welcoming all "talented students" to study at the university. "Fees and hostel shouldn't be hindrances," she said in her message which went on to assure students.

Currently, students of Allahabad University are planning to take their protests against fee hike to the next level. This comes after talks between the students and the authorities did not bear any fruit.

The fees for undergraduate courses in the university was about Rs 975 per annum. The amount has recently been hiked by more than 300% to Rs 4,151. Students have been protesting against this fee hike for a month now.

"Those students whose admission will be based on talent, a simple increase in fees will not be a hindrance for them. Anyway, the state government's Ministry of Social Welfare and other ministries will refund the fees of students from economically backward categories," the VC said in her message in Hindi.

Apart from this, the VC went on to state that if a talented student, no matter how many of them, is unable to pay the fees because of financial problems, then the university will reimburse their fees and fulfil their other needs as well. All such students can take the form issued by the office of the Dean of Student Welfare and submit it within 15 working days.

The VC went on to assure all students that no student with financial constraints will face hurdles when it comes to pursuing education at the university.