All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, will be inaugurated today, October 5, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his visit to the state.

It may be recalled that it was the PM who had laid the foundation stone of the hospital on October 2017 and it has been set up under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, the statement said.



Details about AIIMS Bilaspur

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, AIIMS at Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital. It has 18 speciality and 17 super-speciality departments with 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds, including 64 ICU beds.

The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS and 60 students for nursing courses every year, the statement added.

The hospital itself is spread over 247 acres, is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis facilities and modern diagnostic machines such as ultrasonography, CT scan and MRI among others.

The hospital has also set up a Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible areas of the state, it said. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions such as Kaza, Saluni and Keylong.

It also has a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and a 30-bed AYUSH block.