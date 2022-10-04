In order to provide additional academic support to students and to enhance quality education in government primary and upper primary schools, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to re-employ retired and experienced teachers as Shikshak Saathi (teacher companion), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Shikshak Saathi will provide support to the students and also mentor the teachers to improve their teaching skills.

Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Primary Education, has written to all district magistrates about this initiative of UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure that information regarding retired teachers is sent to the State Project Office of the Government of India's Vidyanjali programme within a month, stated a report on The New Indian Express.

The teachers appointed will be mentoring serving teachers in primary, upper primary and Kasturba schools being run by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. Retired teachers with long teaching careers and those who were honoured and awarded by the state or have won the President's award, will be given preference under this scheme. The teaching experience that these Shikshak Saathi have will benefit the students and the existing teachers as well.

The aim behind the scheme

The objective of reappointing retired teachers under the Vidyanjali scheme is to improve the teaching skills of the serving teachers and conduct cooperative supervision of schools, as per a senior Education Department official.

The TNIE report also stated that the teachers who have retired with at least five years of experience as assistant teachers or as headmasters in council primary or upper primary schools would be eligible for selection under this scheme and can become Shikshak Saathi.

The main task of Shikshak Saathi will be to provide collaborative supervision to schools and enhance learning among students, said an official. The Shikshak Saathis will not be given any other task other than guiding serving teachers and students and their contract will be renewed every year after it is approved by the District Selection Committee on the basis of performance appraisal.

What does this mean for the retired teachers who are reappointed?

The teachers who are appointed through this scheme will be given a mobility allowance of Rs 2,500 and no other allowance or honorarium will be given. After selection, the Shikshak Saathi would take charge in the district project office. After reappointment, teachers will have to submit an action plan and tour programme for the next month to the principal of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) and the District Basic Education officer.