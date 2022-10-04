A new Instagram channel has been launched by LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, to help young Indians navigate the ever-changing landscape of work after two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic.



What's their new campaign about? It welcomes young professionals to create content with LinkedIn on professional themes that they care about the most, as stated in a report by IANS.



The new campaign is titled #LinkedInByYou and will run on their Instagram page, @linkedin_in. The campaign was created by Dentsu Webchutney.



As per the professional networking platform, the participants are welcome to post their ideas by using Instagram-first content formats like Insta Reel and Insta Story. This is to ignite creative conversations around topics that concern work like flexi-working, striking that balance between work and life, values that are driven by purpose and social impact responsibilities.



It is till October 10, Monday, that the campaign will be open and those Instagram members who have an open profile can nominate themselves via stories and reels by using the hashtag #LinkedInByYou and using the @linkedIn_In.



"The most creative and gripping pitches will give respective young professionals the exciting opportunity to be the face of @linkedin_in for one day, via co-created content and showcase how they view their ideal world of work," said the company.