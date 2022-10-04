Picture for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling process will begin from October 11, as per the latest notice put out by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The detailed schedule is out on the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Schedule 2022

All India Quota/Deemed/Central/PG-DNB/State Quota

1) First Round of Counselling

All India Quota: September 15 to September 27, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: September 15 to September 27, 2022

State Counselling: September 25 to October 4, 2022

2) Last date of joining

All India Quota: October 4, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: October 4, 2022

State Counselling: October 8, 2022

3) Second Round of Counselling

All India Quota: October 10 to 18, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: October 10 to 18, 2022

State Counselling: October 15 to 26, 2022

4) Last date of joining

All India Quota: October 26, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: October 26, 2022

State Counselling: November 2, 2022

5) Mop up round

All India Quota: October 31 to November 8, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: October 31 to November 8, 2022

State Counselling: November 9 to 14, 2022

6) Last date of joining

All India Quota: November 14, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: November 14, 2022

State Counselling: November 17, 2022

7) Stray Vacancy

All India Quota: November 15 to 17, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: November 15 to 17, 2022

State Counselling: November 21 to 23, 2022

Forwarding the list of students in order of merit equaling to ten times the number of vacant seat to the medical colleges by the counselling authority to the deemed university for stray vacancy round

8) Last date of joining

All India Quota: November 25, 2022

Deemed + Central Institute: November 25, 2022

State Counselling: November 25, 2022

9) Commencement of Academic session for PG courses

October 2, 2022