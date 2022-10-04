The mock allotment results of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) were released today, October 4. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment results that were released at 11.00 am this morning are now available on the official website www.comedk.org.



The facility for changing/editing preferences in the first round of choice-filling is now open and will be available for the candidates till October 6, 3 pm.



Here’s how you can check your mock seat allotment results

1. Visit the official website www.comedk.org

2. On the homepage, click on the log in tab

3. Enter your credentials

4. Check your mock allotment results and take a printout for future reference

The round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available via the candidate logins after the consideration of the edits that have been made by them. The candidates should lock their options for engineering counselling and the candidates who have been selected should pay a fee and reserve a seat at the UG engineering college.

COMEDK is a computer-based examination that is conducted for undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnanraka-based colleges. The exam was conducted on August 19 this year and students from all over the country attempted the exam for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.