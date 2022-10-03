What difference can 25 days make? What can they change? The whole world, we'd say. At least the world of these 30 bright young minds from BVC Group of Institutions in Andhra Pradesh who underwent the training by ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company. And what did these 25 days results in? Bright job prospects and pumped self-confidence, of course! But let's start from the beginning.

That the wide gap between education and employment needs to be bridged is no secret. As per a recent report by CMIE (Centre for Monitoring India Economy) report, the educated unemployment rate amongst graduates in India stood at 17.8%. "The future workforce needs to be equipped with practical skillsets to address the evolving job market," says Sumeet Mathur, Vice-President and Head of ServiceNow India Development Center. Hence, this training programme was conducted for the students.

February 16, 2022 to March 11, 2022 — these are the 25 days that have made all the difference. An online assessment test, with a mix of aptitude, basic programming language, database and logic reasoning-related questions, was followed by a one-on-one conversation with one of the mentors and that's how the 30 students were chosen for the virtual training programme.

The nitty-gritty of the training programme

There were four modules that were the focus during the 25-day training programme: SN Fundamentals, SN Scripting, Application Development Fundamentals and ITSM Fundamentals. "I found scripting to be a little tough. Though scripting or programming is something that we learnt as a part of our curriculum, the practical modules by ServiceNow enabled me to apply myself logically which helped in executing the same more efficiently," says Prasad Narakuduru from the Odalarevu branch of BVC.

Soft skills were a particular focus area during the training. "Initially, we were taught the fundamentals and significance of soft skills. We had a week-long training session and we were taught how to conduct ourselves in interviews as well as in the workplace. We learned how to communicate clearly, the importance of taking initiative, how to work in a team and how to approach a problem, among other things. Following the soft skills training, we trained to prepare for our exams," says Pavani Lakshmi Nandyala, Amalapuram branch from BVC.

There were even lab and practice sessions! "They did an excellent job of helping us understand and test the knowledge we gained from the training sessions; however, despite the simplicity of some concepts, in theory, the practical application was a challenge. The sessions assisted in comprehending the need for multiple approaches to a problem," says Lakshmi Karri from Odalarevu branch of BVC.

We wonder though, if learning virtually was a hurdle. Lakshmi says it was tough initially but with the support of their mentors, they overcame them. The other three students we had the chance to interact with concurred with Lakshmi. Pavani highlighted the role of mentors as she explained, "Our mentors served as support pillars and were always available to answer any questions. In fact, they encouraged us to ask questions, which greatly aided our confidence development. They were extremely patient with us; we could approach them multiple times for the same set of queries. They played a significant role in maintaining our motivation throughout our training."

Certification exams ahead

After the training came certification vouchers to appear for certification exams to become Certified System Administrators and Certified Application Developers. But the magic happened during the training period. That's why when we asked Jhansi Yasaswini Mylagani from the Rajahmundry branch of BVC how she felt about her future after this exam, she says, "Absolutely, this programme has built confidence in me and made me feel, that I can approach things in a different and better way."

But the exam was surely nerve-wracking. "Initially, I was very nervous after I had a look at the pattern of the exam, but my trainers and mentors instilled a new confidence in me. They helped in my preparations as well, by helping me go through my e-books, product documentation and so on," says Jhansi.

The future is bright

But post the training and exam, the future is surely bright. And more importantly, their confidence is high. "Initially, despite acing my exams, I was struggling to find employment. But after completing the programme, I have the luxury to pick and choose, as now I have got multiple offers in hand, which helped boost my self-confidence and has encouraged me to work harder to build my future," says Lakhsmi. They are even more focussed now, as Pavani lets us know, "As of now, I am focusing all my energy on my current job. I want to hone my newly acquired digital skills further and be one of the best ServiceNow developers."

"The next steps following certification are broadening paths to employment. ServiceNow is working with partners to connect placement opportunities for these students. As many as 60% of certified students have already been placed into roles and the rest are undergoing the interview process," says Sumeet Mathur.

"The future workforce needs to be equipped with practical skillsets to address the evolving job market. Soft skills play an important role in helping individuals advance in their professional lives. The ability to communicate with clarity, work as a team and problem-solve are all essential skills to succeed in any workplace, across every industry. This is why we believe it’s so important to invest in a holistic approach towards teaching – a perfect balance between technology and people skills that empower students to excel in their professional lives," says Mathur.

