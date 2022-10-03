The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced that the Round I of counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is likely to begin from October 10, 2022.

In a notice dated September 30, regarding online generation of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centers for the upcoming UG Counselling 2022, the MCC informed that the portal for the generation of these certificates is open now.

“The candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on National Testing Agency (NTA) website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from October 10, 2022,” the notice added.

Additionally, the MCC informed that the candidates have to undergo a physical examination at these designated centres, following which the centre's authorities will generate the certificate online through the aforementioned portal.

NEET PG Counselling

Meanwhile, MCC had announced the final results of Round I of counselling for NEET PG 2022 on September 30 following the withdrawal of the provisional seat allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round I counselling.