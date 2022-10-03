The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has informed students appearing for Round I of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 that the option for resigning the seats from the same round will be available from 5 pm on October 3 to 12:00 pm on October 10, 2022.

In a recent notice dated October 3, the MCC advised candidates that, “... To ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through a portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as 'Null & Void'. In such a case, candidates will be deemed to occupy the seat still, and rules of Round- II will apply.” They also informed that any letter other than Resignation Letter that is not generated through the online portal will not be considered eligible.

Resignation in Round II

The notice also pointed out the criteria for resignation for Round II as well. “In case a candidate gives consent for upgradation in Round II, participates in Round II counselling but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in Round II and will have to retain the seat. In such a case, rules of Round II will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in Round II. There is no option of resignation if the candidate is not upgraded in Round II,” the notice said.

Additionally, Round II joined candidates who neither participate in Round II nor resign their seat of Round II will be considered as part of Round II after the stipulated time. Therefore, the MCC advised candidates who desire to resign their seat of Round I, to do so before Round- II commences, that is, by 12:00 pm on October 10, according to the notice.