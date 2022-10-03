The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the seat allocation result for Round III today, October 3. The eligible candidates can visit the official website — josaa.nic.in at 5 pm to check their result.

This centralised online admission process admits qualified candidates into prestigious institutes like IITs (23), NITs (31), IIITs (26), Government Funded Technical Institutes (29) and IIEST Shibpur.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Log on to the official website — josaa.nic.in

2. Click on the link which says “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 3”

3. Enter your login credentials and submit them

4. The screen will display your seat allotment result

5. Download the page and save it for future use

More important dates

The candidates who wish to secure their seats will be required to report online for admissions up to October 7 till 5 pm. Additionally, candidates have to deposit the counselling fee and upload the necessary documents. Withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation process for Round III has to be done from October 4 to 6. The Round IV seat allotment will be announced later on October 11.