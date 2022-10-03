Students who have been asking for another attempt at JEE Advanced flooded Twitter on October 2, Sunday, with the hashtag #FairAttemptJeeAdv2023. Navneet Singh, National General Secretary of All India Students' Union (AISU) informs EdexLive that their Twitter storm went as planned.

Currently, AISU is collecting handwritten letters from students who are asking for an extra attempt. "The intention is to compile and send the letters to IIT Guwahati, the institute which is going to conduct JEE Advanced 2023," says Singh. So far, they have collected 120 letters.

Understanding JEE Advanced

Attempting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced exam gives students a shot at admissions to 23 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) in the country. A point to note is that students are allowed only two consecutive attempts, one in the year they pass their Class XII and the other right after.

It may be recalled that for JEE Advanced 2022, an extra attempt was announced for students who were eligible to give the exam in 2020 and 2021 but could not do so. In light of the pandemic, this was applicable to students of the 2020 Class XII batch, who did not exhaust both their attempts.

Students highlight their issues

Aryan Gupta, from Kanpur Uttar Pradesh, is a 2021 pass-out. COVID forced him to opt for self-study. This coupled with NTA's mismanagement took a toll on his rank. "The questions were 200% zoomed in with no option to zoom out. Because of which, we had to spend two to three minutes just understanding what the question is," he says. He adds that it's only fair that they are given another attempt.

Sumer Singh, another student, is of the same opinion. "In the year 2021, I caught COVID around the time the exam was conducted and when I attempted it this year, at my exam centre in Jodhpur, every question was taking a few seconds to load, which caused a delay," explains the student who is a 2021 Class XII passout.

"Technically, my two attempts are not exhausted. Just like other passouts were given a chance, we should be given another attempt too," adds the student from Rajasthan.