The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is organising the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series to be addressed by Nobel laureates. The Lecture Series will feature lectures by Noble Laureates and globally renowned speakers from various walks of life. The speakers will also be delivering a science talk that will be open to the public.

The first session of the Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series is scheduled to be held on October 20, 2022, in an “open to all” event. IIT Madras released a press note announcing that the first speaker who will be delivering the inaugural address will be Prof Didier Queloz who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for ‘spectacular discovery that kick-started the rise of exoplanet research’.

The topic of Prof Didier Queloz’s address to the public is ‘Exoplanets and the Search for Life in the Universe’. Prof Queloz holds a Jacksonian Professorship of Natural Philosophy at the University of Cambridge, UK, and is a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge, UK as well as of the Royal Society, UK. He is also a Professor of Physics at ETH-Z, Switzerland.

The registration for the first session event can be done through the link- https://iitm.zohobackstage.in/SubraSureshDistinguishedLectureSeries

This Subra Suresh Distinguished Lecture Series is launched in honour of their alumni of IIT Madras, Prof Subra Suresh, a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee (1997) and currently President and a Distinguished University Professor at the prestigious Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

The Dean of IIT Madras Prof Mahesh Panchagnula said, “We are delighted to launch the Subra Suresh lecture series supported by the generosity of Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan. This series will bring the best speakers from all over the world to India, with the motivation to bring a broad perspective of science to researchers and laypeople.”

Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “This fantastic initiative will allow us to bring world-renowned researchers and intellectuals in several fields to the IIT Madras campus. We hope to invite the larger Chennai community to participate in this lecture series.”