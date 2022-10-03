The Delhi University (DU) today, October 3, launched six new courses, including a Masters of Business Administration, in the School of Open Learning (SoL) with an aim to provide job-oriented programs, stated a report by PTI. Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh of DU, while addressing a press conference, said that the SoL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a long time.

“We are launching six new courses in Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences," announced Singh. These courses have been launched after the approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), said Director of Campus of Open Learning, Payal Mago.

Apprising further about the courses, Mago said these courses have been launched to offer "job-oriented courses" to students. "These are very important courses — BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economic courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University," she said, as reported by PTI.