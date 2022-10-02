In a letter addressed to all principals and deans of all medical colleges and institutes, the National Medical Commission (NMC) addressed the issue of suicide, resignation and working hours of medical students. The letter is dated September 30, Friday.

It informed that the NMC "has constituted an Anti- Ragging Committee with Dr. Aruna V. Vanikar, President, UGMEB as the chairperson of the committee." The committee held its first meeting on September 27. It reviewed complaints regarding ragging that it received from medical students and their parents. It also expressed its concerns over incidents of suicide and suicidal tendency are not linked to ragging but in many cases, they have been.

Hence, the committee decided that all the colleges need to submit the following information for the last five years:

"(i) Number of students who have committed suicide during the last 5 years (department wise in respect fo PG students).

(ii) Number of students who have left College/Institute during the last 5 years (department wise in respect of PG students).

(iii) Details regarding the working hours and weekly off given to students."

It has asked institutions to submit the information via email by October 7.

This letter was signed by Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary, PGMEB and Member Secretary, Anti-ragging Committee.