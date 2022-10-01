The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the schedule for the December session exam for Foundation, Inter and Final Courses in online mode, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. As per the schedule, the CMA Foundation exam for the December session is scheduled to be conducted on January 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Inter and Final exams will be conducted from January 5 to 12, 2023. The examination will be held offline-centre based for Final and Inter exams.

Further, the tentative date of the results announcement is March 17, 2023, as per the schedule. The ICMAI CMA Foundation exam will be held in remote proctored mode.

While the timings for the intermediate exam are 10 am to 1 pm, the timings of the final examination are 2 pm to 5 pm.

Additionally, the application form for the CMA December session has been released. The exam application form along with payment of fees can be submitted by November 5, 2022. Those who are interested can check the schedule and fill in the application form on the official website icmai.in.