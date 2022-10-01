The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today, October 1 as per the orders of the state High Court. Candidates can view their results on karresults.nic.in.



Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their revised result by following the below-mentioned steps:



1. Log on to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in



2. On the homepage, click on the result link



3. Submit your login details and click on submit



4. Check your result and save it for future reference



The KCET exam was held on June 16, 17 and 18 this year. However, following the announcement of the results, repeaters of the exam protested against the evaluation criteria, as they discovered that their PU II marks were not included in the final KCET merit score.



After extensive protests and a case in the High Court, a Single-judge Bench ordered the KEA to re-do the entire ranking process and provide 50 per cent weightage to PU II scores of all candidates, including the repeaters.



However, the KEA challenged this verdict before a Divisional Bench of the High Court and said that it would formulate a process that would protect the interests of both the roughly 22,000 repeaters and the 1.35 lakh freshers of the KCET 2022 exam.



On September 23, the High Court approved the KEA's proposal to release a fresh ranking list on the basis that 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics will be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for the repeaters.