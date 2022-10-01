On October 1, a teacher of a village school in Davanagere district of Karnataka was thrashed for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student. As per police information, the accused teacher has been identified as Lokesh Hodigere. The accused was allegedly harassing the girl student after the classes, as stated in a report by IANS.

After getting to know about this incident, the parents, relatives of the girl and villagers barged into the school and questioned the accused teacher about his acts. Then the group stripped the teacher, dragged him to the school premises and thrashed him.

When Block Education Officer Manjunath found out about this incident, he rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry into the incident. It was noted in the investigation that the teacher was after the girl and would follow her home.

After the preliminary investigation, the accused was suspended. Further investigation is underway.