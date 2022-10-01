Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN confirmed that the revised ranking list of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be issued today, October 1, at 2 pm. In a statement, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express, he informed that the revised ranking list has been prepared in line with the order of the Karnataka High Court and will be published today. Candidates can view their results on karresults.nic.in.

Because the publishing of the rank list of KCET was delayed, students have been asking for a delay in counselling of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK).

It was on Thursday, September 29, that the counselling process for COMEDK began. Due to the pending case in the Karnataka High Court, the KCET counselling was delayed but it began as soon as the matter was resolved.

But student groups have appealed for a further delay so that COMEDK counselling can begin after KCET counselling commences. A memorandum was submitted to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Friday, September 30, requesting the same.

“COMEDK counselling started before the approval of the state government. It is not a good idea to start the process of private colleges before the government process. Students are being forced to pay exorbitant amounts for private seats due to delays in the KCET counselling process. We request the state government to immediately intervene in this issue,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum also sought that students should not be fined for giving up their COMEDK seats in favour of government seats, once the KCET rankings are out.