Candidates, are you keen on appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 but still haven't had the chance to apply? Don't worry, the deadline has been extended. The Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has extended the registration deadline for the GATE 2023 exam, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The candidates can now register till October 4. And the GATE admit cards will be available from January 3, 2023, while the exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. To make sure students do not have to travel to far off places, IIT Kanpur has added 23 new cities/towns.

Who is eligible?

Any applicant who is studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme can apply for GATE 2023. Or if the applicant has completed any government-approved degree programme in domains including Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts are eligible for appearing in the examination.

What about the paper pattern?

The whole paper is for 100 marks and if a student is appearing for two papers each would be 100 marks. The paper will have General Aptitude (GA) for 15 marks, it will be common for all papers. And 85 marks will be allotted to the rest of the paper covering the respective syllabus.

The exam is scheduled for three hours and there will be three types of questions. Namely, Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Types. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subjects). Also, a point to note is that there will be negative marking for every wrong answer in MCQs and no negative marks for wrong answers in MSQ or NAT, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.