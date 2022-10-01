Bangalore University (BU) issues a clarification regarding its admission process after some advertisements in newspapers reportedly claimed that the university will provide an opportunity to students who have failed PU II to pursue various undergraduate degree courses under the affiliation of the said university.

In a press release dated September 29, 2022, the university stated that, “As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules, only students who have passed II PUC are eligible for admissions to graduate classes. If any student who has not passed Class XII is admitted to graduate classes in affiliated colleges, the university will not approve the admission of such students.”

The university claimed that the advertisement that was issued in this regard tried to “lure” students who do not fit the eligibility criteria. “The institution/individual who has issued the above advertisement has the intention to defraud the students and there is a possibility of luring the students who are not qualified for II PUC by issuing them fake marksheets of PUC/equivalent boards and enrolling them in degree classes unofficially,” the press release added.

Students have been advised to be careful about such advertisements as they will not be admitted to graduate programmes if they do not meet the required eligibility criteria.