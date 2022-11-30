Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana and Mukhyamantri Free Uniform Yojana on Tuesday, November 29. Under these schemes, government school students of Classes I to VIII will receive free school uniforms and milk prepared from milk powder.

CM Gehlot inaugurated the schemes virtually. "Students are the future of our country. And many schemes are being run for the overall development of students. Milk will be distributed after school assembly hours each Tuesday and Friday. Funds worth Rs 476 crore have been sanctioned for this scheme," he said, as per a report by IANS.



Jagdish Meena, Sarpanch representative at Mahatma Gandhi School, Vijaysinghpura, said that the Rajasthan government has been running several schemes keeping in mind the interests of the common man. "It is necessary that people should stay aware and get involved with the schemes in time so that the objectives of the government's schemes can be meaningful," he stated.

Similarly, at the Mahatma Gandhi School located in Cheethwari, Sarpanch Chauthamal Jat said that the Rajasthan government has committed that every student of the state should get a quality education. "For this, the Chief Minister's Free Uniform Distribution Scheme has been launched for the students of Classes I to VIII. This scheme will increase the attendance and enrolment of students. Along with this, it will help in preventing the dropout of children," he added, as per IANS.