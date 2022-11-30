What if cars could not only stop polluting the air but clean it as well? Would several environment-related problems be solved? We may soon find out because such cars have actually been developed by four school-going children in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The students behind this innovation are Viraj Mehrotra (11), Amit Mehrotra (9), Garvit Singh (12) and Shreyansh Mehrotra (14). They were mentored by Milind Raj, a robotic expert from Lucknow, as per a report by IANS.

The group of students, which calls itself "Four-Ever", has built battery-powered cars that are equipped with a Dust Filtration System (DFS) that cleans the air when the vehicle is driven. The idea behind the cars is to free the country from sound and air pollution, introduce an affordable car in the EV segment and help India become a self-reliant nation, the report said.



The team has built three such cars. Apart from the DFS that catches floating dust particles from the air, some of the most striking features of the vehicles include a range of 100 kilometres on a single full charge, a modern design and Brushless Direct Current Motor (BLCDM) of 1,000W and 1,800W capacities, among others.

Another highlight of these cars is that they were built in just over 250 days and a lot of their parts are made up of recycled material. Besides that, the three cars are of different sizes, shapes and designs. Among them, one is a three-seater, the second is a two-seater and the third one is a one-seater. In the coming days, the team would be working on making the cars 5G ready.

Speaking on their innovation, Shreyansh Mehrotra, a student of Class X, said, "I have named my car Murcielago, which is a Spanish name for a bat. I draw inspiration from Elon Musk, who brought a revolution in the electric vehicle sector. It took me Rs 2 lakh (nearly) to develop this battery-run car that purifies the air." Garvit Singh, a student of Class VI, said that his car was named GS Motors after his initials. "It presently runs on a lead acid battery. However, I will soon change it to a lithium battery-powered vehicle. This would improve the car's performance."



Meanwhile, Garvit's schoolmates, Viraj and Amit Mehrotra said that it took them Rs 2.93 lakh to build their cars. While Viraj is a Class VI student, Amit is in Class III. The future mission of the group is to develop an ultra-affordable vehicle to promote road safety and transform mobility with the IoT (Internet of Things) technology in India, as per IANS.