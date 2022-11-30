The Central Government has now limited the ambit of its pre-matric scholarship scheme awarded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, meant for students from minority communities. The scheme, which earlier covered students from Classes I to VIII, will now cover only the students from Classes IX and X.

The government, through a notice, has clarified its decision stating that the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 covers compulsory free education for all students up to Class VIII. It additionally informed that pre-matric scholarships given by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for students from SC, ST and OBC communities covered only those studying in Classes IX and X, as per a report by PTI.



It may be noted that earlier, Classes I-VIII students from OBC communities were also covered under the scheme, but later, it was limited to students of Classes IX and X only. "Accordingly, only students studying in classes IX and X are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Likewise, from 2022-23, the coverage under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs shall also be for Classes IX and X only," a part of the notice reads.

The Institute Nodal Officer (INO), District Nodal Officer (DNO) and State Nodal Officer (SNO) have been asked to verify the applications only for Classes IX and X under the revised scheme. However, the decision has drawn sharp reactions from the Opposition.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "For decades, children from SC/ST backgrounds have been getting scholarships from Classes I to VIII but the government from 2022-23 has stopped the scholarship which is a conspiracy against the poor. The BJP has been continuously doing such things for the past eight years whether it was cutting the budget of SC/ST/OBC and minorities or it was about atrocities against them or ending their welfare schemes and now this," as stated by PTI. "We do not accept this. We will run a movement against it. Immediately take back this decision," he added.

Meanwhile, BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali alleged that the government had found a new way to keep poor children away from education by stopping the scholarship given to minority students from Classes I to VIII. "Yes, don't forget that educated children take the country forward irrespective of the community they belong to," Ali tweeted.