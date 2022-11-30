The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has come up with a new scheme to promote scientific research. The new Research Promotion Scheme is meant for its faculty members who receive projects from external agencies for the first time but lack the funding for it.

The scheme "will provide partial financial support to faculty members who have been sanctioned projects from external funding agencies for the first time but received either no funds or partial funds for the equipment, which may not be enough to procure it. Such faculty members will be provided funds to support proposed equipment," reads the official press release.

It further informs that a fund of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the faculties under this initiative. But in "exceptional circumstances", recommendations might be made for financial support up to Rs 50 lakh, depending on the proposed and sanctioned amount. "The scheme also provides for reasonable funds to develop the infrastructure needed for research," the document adds.

However, only a "ONE-TIME" financial support will be provided to the faculty member applying for this scheme. A four-member committee chaired by the BHU Rector has been formed to review the proposals under the scheme. Deputy Registrar, Development Section, is the committee's Secretary, while Chairman, Equipment Committee and Professor In-Charge, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell are the other members.