The first Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, November 29, closed the proceedings on the ragging incident reported at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The court had initiated the proceedings on its own (suo motu) based on newspaper reports on the incident, as per a report by PTI.

The proceedings began on November 14. And only after the court satisfied itself with the status report submitted by the college management, the matter was closed. "All appropriate actions have been taken by the college management," the counsel appearing for the college stated before the Bench. "In fact, 10 students, who had indulged in the ragging incident, have been put under suspension. The number of CCTV cameras on the campus has also been increased to cover every other area," the counsel added. The Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, recorded these submissions, as per PTI.

Earlier this month, seven seniors from the college were suspended for being involved in ragging their juniors. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, in which the junior students were being paraded half-naked and made to perform physical activities in the mud outside their hotels as water was being sprayed on them from an overhead hose.