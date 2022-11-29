The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to explain why a strict curfew of 9:30 pm was being imposed on the girl students of the Kozhikode Medical College. The court will hear a plea filed by the students against this rule imposed by the college on Wednesday, November 30.

Issuing directions to the state government, Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court said, "Is it necessary to lock the students? Do you think they will be attacked only after 9:30? The perpetrators should be locked up. The solution is not to lock up female students in the name of safety." He asked, "Is this a hostel or a prison?"

The students of the Kozhikode Medical College (KMC) have been conducting a movement called 'Azadi: Break The Curfew Campaign' since last year, demanding the removal of the 9:30 pm curfew. While the rule exists for both boys' and girls' hostels, the students claim it is imposed strictly on the girls' hostels. "In fact, last year, the college passed a rule saying that boys would have access to the 24-hour reading room even after 9:30 pm, whereas girls would not. They got rid of that rule only after we protested," informs Henna, a student of KMC.

The high court has also asked the Kerala government to explain the 9:30 pm curfew rule in accordance with the orders issued by the state's Higher Education Department in light of the notifications by the University Grants Commission that do not stress the need to enforce any curfew timings for hostels of higher education institutions. The State Women's Commission, which has also met with the protesting students, will appear at the hearing on Wednesday as well. "The authorities can appoint more security and install CCTV cameras where required. However, restricting the movement of the students will not ensure their safety," Henna remarked.