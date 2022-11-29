The University of Delhi (DU) has directed all its affiliated colleges to take "immediate" steps to fill the vacant posts of assistant professors. In a letter to principals on Monday, November 28, DU asked that all the sanctioned posts should be filled up in line with the reservation roster approved by the varsity, as per a report by PTI.

"You are requested to take immediate necessary steps in filling up the vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects/disciplines in your College/Institution against the sanctioned strength," the letter read. The varsity has requested to "fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down," it added.

"It is to be ensured that all the sanctioned posts be filled up on a substantive basis as per the Reservation Roster approved by the University, irrespective of variation, if any, in the class size, tutorials, practicals etc and under no circumstances the teaching post in any subject/discipline shall remain unfilled to be filled up subsequently for any reason whatsoever in this behalf," it stated further, as per PTI.

The colleges have also been asked to send a compliance report to DU "immediately". Earlier this month, the varsity's Kamala Nehru College initiated a recruitment drive, advertising a vacancy for the post of 69 assistant professors.