On November 28, Monday, at 1:19 pm, a school in Delhi received an email threatening that a bomb was placed on its premises. Teachers and students were in a rush after this. The school authorities intimated the local police and now investigations are on, as per a PTI report.

It was the Indian Public School, a top private school located in Sadiq Nagar in South Delhi, which received the email bomb threat. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary informed that the local police were informed, after which the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, along with the Defence Colony police station staff, reached the spot.



"The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search was done. However, no bomb was recovered," Chowdhary said. "It seems to be a mischief," the police said, adding that the details of the email were being checked by the cyber team, as per PTI.

Such incidents have been reported in the past as well. Last month, a hoax bomb threat to a school in Amritsar went viral on social media. Three students were detained by the police in the case. And, in April, many private schools in Bengaluru received similar threats, triggering panic. The Karnataka police had stated the incident to be "an act of cyber terror".