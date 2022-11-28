The Supreme Court on Monday, November 28, sought responses from the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) on a PIL filed by a Madhya Pradesh doctor and social activist Jaya Thakur. The PIL seeks free provision of sanitary pads for girls in Classes VI to XII in government schools across India.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the plea and issued notices seeking responses. The apex court also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, stating that the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools, as per a report by PTI.

The plea mentions that inadequate Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) options are a major barrier to education, with many girls dropping out of school due to lack of access to sanitation facilities, menstrual products and the stigma associated with menstruation, as stated in a report by Bar and Bench. The PIL also asks for separate washrooms for girls in government, aided and residential schools.

It also mentions a report by Water Aid, which says that illnesses related to lack of water, basic sanitation and hygiene were responsible for the deaths of 8,00,000 women around the world. The matter will next be heard in the second week of January 2023, as per the Bar and Bench report.