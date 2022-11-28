Several school children were in for a treat with the commencement of Navy Week, as they were offered a tour of Indian navy ships in Mumbai on November 26 and 27. About 4,000 students from more than 20 schools across the country were hosted by the ships of the Western Fleet.

"They were conducted onboard and familiarised with the operational capabilities and roles played by the Indian Navy in ensuring the maritime security of the nation. During the visit, the students saw a static display of various weapons in the Indian Navy's inventory, including surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, and torpedoes launched by ships, submarines and aircraft," a Naval spokesperson said in a statement, as per a report by PTI.



"The display also included small calibre weapons used in the Navy. Movies on various operations undertaken by the Navy and on life at sea were also screened for them," the spokesperson said in the statement.

He informed that students from the National Cadet Corps, Sainik Schools, Rotary Schools, private and government schools and National Association for the Blind visited the ships over two days. "The aim of such visits is to expose the next generation to the operations, activities, roles and relevance of the Indian Navy as an instrument of national policy," the spokesperson added, as per PTI.