The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka (KAMS) has stated that issues of juvenile crimes are increasing. And with students and parents up in arms against disciplinary actions taken by teachers, the situation has deteriorated.

“With issues where children are threatening suicide for being pulled up for cheating by teachers and parents approaching KSCPCR (Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) for a school taking the minimum action to safeguard its students, teachers are afraid to take any action against disruptive students,” KAMS General Secretary Shashi Kumar said, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

He added that KAMS had received daily complaints in the recent past of students engaging in deviant activities, including smoking, drugs, drinking and driving and even being involved in gang wars. “The issue of juvenile crime is continuously increasing, and it has become a very bad situation for other students, as well as teachers and parents trying to discipline the children," Kumar stated.

Recollecting a recent incident

In a recent case, a parent filed an inquiry with the KSCPCR into the suspension of his two sons from their high school. The TNIE report mentions that the students were causing problems for their peers and the suspension was done due to disciplinary issues. However, the parent alleged that the school has had a history of targeting his sons.

KAMS wrote a letter in this regard to the KSCPCR, asking that the inquiry take into consideration not only the rights of the suspended students, but also of those students who allegedly fell victim to the suspenders. "We have written to the commission to conduct an inquiry in a way that is respectful to the other students, who may have been affected by the suspended students' actions, as many are afraid to come forward,” Kumar said. He also stated that KSCPCR should undertake inquiries that are problematic to many students and parents, rather than individual inquiries in the interest of only one parent.