The Ministry of Education (MoE) has forwarded a representation by the members of the All India Student's Union (AISU) demanding a compensatory attempt in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 to the Chairman of JEE Advanced 2023 committee at IIT Guwahati. A copy of the MoE letter informing about the forwarded representation was shared by AISU via its official handle (@Official_AISU) today, November 28.

As per the letter, Harshit Singh, National Head Coordinator of AISU had sent the representation on October 17 this year. The MoE has taken the request into consideration and asked the Chairman to take appropriate action and to inform of any action taken in this matter to the ministry, it says. The document is signed by Kavita Chauhan, Under Secretary to the Government of India.

The letter also mentions that an extra attempt in the exam has been asked for students belonging to the 2021 batch who could not appear for it, subject to "bonafide issues". In an earlier conversation with EdexLive, the members of AISU revealed that many students were unable to attempt the exam due to technical issues as well as problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students had been sending numerous representations in this regard to the members of the Joint Admission Board (JAB), a body which regulates the JEE Advanced exam. The 2023 exam is being conducted by IIT Guwahati. Earlier this month, the students received replies to their letters from the institute stating that their request would be considered in the next JAB meeting.