The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The exam will be held between February 4 and 12, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the exam from the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in.



GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, according to the official schedule. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning sessions will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.



GATE 2023 admit card will be released on January 3. The exam is scheduled for three hours and there will consist of three types of questions, namely Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Types. There will be a total of 65 questions (10 GA + 55 subjects). Also, a point to note is that there will be negative marking for every wrong answer in MCQs and no negative marks for wrong answers in MSQ or NAT, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



Here is how you can check the schedule:

1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says GATE 2023 Examination Schedule under notifications.

3. The schedule will be displayed on screen. Download the page and save it for future reference