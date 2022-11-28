The University of Delhi will release the list of vacant seats for spot round two for admissions for its undergraduate programmes today at 5 pm. Eligible candidates can download the vacant seat list via the official website — uod.ac.in once it is released.



According to the university, the spot round two allocation list will be released on December 2 (5 pm). The candidates can accept the allocated seat by December 4 (4.59 pm). Further, the colleges can verify and approve the online applications till December 5.



To apply for spot round two admissions, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:



1. Visit the official website — du.ac.in



2. Click on admission link



3. Fill out details in the application form



4. Pay the registration fee and click on submit



5. Download application form save it for future reference



The last date for online payment of admission fees is December 6, 4.59 pm. Admissions of all already admitted candidates will be auto-locked at 4 pm on November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions, PTI reported.



Meanwhile, a Delhi University official informed that more than 6,000 candidates have accepted the seats allotted to them in the first spot round of admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University (DU). Out of the 8,680 students who have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation, so far, 349 have confirmed their admission by submitting fees, as stated in a report by PTI.