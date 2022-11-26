Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MKI) on Saturday, November 26 petitioned the Coimbatore district School Education Department urging that it should fulfil the basic amenities of the government high school at Kurichi in the city.

MKI's Coordinator V Eswaran told The New Indian Express, "Recently, unknown persons looted computers and educational materials by breaking the classroom doors, as this school is functioning without compound wall." He also pointed out, "The outsiders come inside the school campus easily at midnight and they are consuming alcohol regularly and many used liquor bottles are left inside the campus. There is high chance that empty bottles and cigarette butts mislead the students. They are damaging doors and lights on campus."

He alleged that the School Education Department and district administration did not take any steps to prevent it. A School Management Committee member, on the condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "Many parents do not send their children to schools because of the safety of their children, as rainwater enters into school premises from the lake during rainy days. Teachers are keeping an eye on the school children every time they play on the school premises and do not let them go near the lake shore." In response to a query from TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Boopathi said that he would take steps with regards to the matter.