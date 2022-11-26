The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the notification for changing nationality in the NEET UG exam. Candidates who wish to change their nationality from Indian to NRI can do so by 11 am on November 27, tomorrow.

The MCC notice was issued on November 25, and the nationality change option was made available from 5 pm onwards yesterday. Students wishing to avail the same "should send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com," as the notice states.

Students must keep in mind that all the required documents must be sent in a single email. Also, emails received before or after the stipulated time frame will not be accepted by the MCC. All the candidates opting for the change "are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action," the notice states.

If any of the documents sent are found to be false or incorrect, the candidates' requests will be cancelled. Once the candidate has converted their category from Indian to NRI successfully, they will be treated as NRI for the upcoming rounds of counselling. For further details, students can refer to the MCC website — mcc.nic.in.