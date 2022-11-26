On November 25, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the extension of the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET 2022) choice entry. The second-round choice entry is extended till 5 pm on November 25, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Candidates are instructed to enter their choices at the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Further, the KEA also released the schedule for the second extended round. From 3 pm on November 26, the seat matrix will be displayed. And from 5 pm on November 26 till 11 pm on November 28, eligible candidates can add fresh options, modify existing options and delete the options in this round.

Additionally, from on or before 11 am on November 28, candidates who wish to surrender their seats selected in the first or second round can cancel their seats. The fees will be refunded after deducting an amount of Rs 5,000. On November 29, the allotment list for the second extended round will be published at 11 am.

The selected candidates will then be able to pay the fees and download the admission order from November 29 to 30. If the aspirants have paid the fees in the previous rounds, they will be adjusted accordingly. The last date to report to colleges is November 30 till 5:30 pm.

Candidates who could not participate in the document verification process can get them verified now at the KEA office in Bengaluru and become eligible to participate in the second extended round for available seats. And those seats which have remained unfilled after the second extended round of seat allotment will be allotted to eligible supplementary candidates, who qualified for the second PUC/Class XII supplementary exam in 2022, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.