The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 is being conducted across various states in November. Here are the latest updates for today, November 26:

KARTET final answer key released

The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department has released the final answer key for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. Candidates can download it from the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The provisional answer key was released on November 10 and candidates were given time till November 17 to raise objections.

HTET admit cards released

The hall ticket for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 have been issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) today. Candidates appearing fo the exam can download from the official website — bseh.org.in. As per the official notice, all candidates must carry a coloured printout of the hall ticket to the exam centre. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 3 and 4.

Kerala TET postponed

As per the official notice issued by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on November 11, the Kerala TET 2022 exam has been postponed. It was earlier going to be conducted on November 26 and 27, but will now be conducted on December 3 and 4. The details are available on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.