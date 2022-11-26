The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 exam today, November 26, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Here are the steps to download:

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on "Link for Downloading of Hall Ticket / Admit Card for December 2022 Term End Examination"

3. Enter the enrolment number and programme.

4. The admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout.

According to IGNOU, the December 2022 TEE will be conducted from December 2, 2022, till January 5, 2023. Meanwhile, it may be noted that the date sheet has already been released. Here are some important instructions mentioned in the date sheet:



1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session starts from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening session is from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of the exam will be mentioned in the question paper on the exam day.

2. Students are advised to keep checking the IGNOU website for updates on the hall ticket.

3. Students are intimated that there is a possibility of last-minute changes in the exam centres. In such cases, candidates are advised to stay in touch with their nearest IGNOU regional centre.

4. Students can only answer the questions in the accepted and specified languages.