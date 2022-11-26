While attending a joint press conference, School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan announced that there will be help centres set up in PU (Pre-University) colleges. This announcement was made considering the delay in immense delay in the Common Entrance Test (CET) process. Additionally, to discuss the remedy for the delay, many school and higher education department officials were present during the meeting, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving details on why the CET process is delayed, Ashwathnarayan said, “A lot students are wrongly entering the RD number, father’s name, caste name, etc, in the CET applications. They are given seven or eight opportunities to correct the details, which further delays the rest of the process. A student-friendly system will be created to teach them how to fill the applications while still in PUC."

The Minister said that each PU college that offers a Science curriculum will see a help centre and the students will be trained through video conference to fill out error-free application forms. Moreover, stating that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start training coordinators, the minister said a male and a female lecturer for every 100 students will be present at the respective colleges.

“Master trainers will be trained by the authority,” the Minister stated. Meanwhile, Nagesh said that the merging of the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) at the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) level with KEA is also under consideration. “We are considering merging student-related information and details that are already available on the existing SAT system, so that these are automatically filled when the student fills out CET applications,” he said.