On Friday, November 25, at least 25 students of a government school in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district fell ill after consuming stale food provided by the school. This was under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme by the government. The incident occurred in the municipal primary school in the Kadiri town district, as stated in a report by IANS.

Out of the 148 children, 121 attended classes on Friday and the students complained that the food which was served to them became stale. Considering this, the school principal Lavanya asked the catering agency to supply fresh food to students.

But by then, already students have consumed the food provided by the agency. At least 25 students have fallen ill. The affected students complained of vomiting and stomach upset. Initially, 8 students were shifted to the government hospital in Kadiri. Later, 17 more students were taken to the hospital.

Further, District education officer SV Krishna Reddy visited the hospital and said that the condition of the students was stable. The students fell ill because of the poor quality food served to them, he said and assured them that an inquiry along with appropriate action against the concerned negligent person will be taken.

It can be recalled that very recently, the menu for the MDM Scheme was modified under Jagananna Gorumudda and was introduced on November 21, as stated in a report by IANS.